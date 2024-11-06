SAC meets on key legislative priorities, reaffirms Iraq's regional stance

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, comprised of the leading Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces, convened, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani present, discussing critical national and regional issues.

According to a SAC statement, the meeting underscored the importance of synergy between the executive and legislative branches to advance the public interest, focusing on finalizing key legislative reforms and addressing an anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

“The attendees welcomed the resolution of the parliamentary speaker’s appointment, a constitutional milestone reinforcing national collaboration. Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted progress made over two years in implementing the government’s strategic program, including significant achievements in priority national initiatives.”

Recognizing Iraq's current challenges, SAC members agreed to extend Parliament’s second legislative session and support a proposed amendment to a federal budget article concerning oil regulations.

SAC also emphasized commitment to Iraq's sovereignty and condemned allegations that “Iraqi territories are being used for cross-border attacks.” Leaders reaffirmed Iraq's principled stance in supporting Palestinian and Lebanese civilians against aggression, condemning the violence targeting unarmed populations.

“In alignment with recent guidance from Iraq's religious authority, SAC reiterated its commitment to building a state rooted in institutional integrity, striving for a stable and prosperous future for Iraq,” as per the statement.