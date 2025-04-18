Russia’s Rostec to showcase cutting-edge military tech at Iraq’s IQDEX 2025

Shafaq News/ Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec is gearing up to participate in the upcoming International Defense Exhibition (IQDEX 2025), one of the Middle East’s premier military events, set to take place in Baghdad from April 19 to 22.

In an official statement posted on its website, Rostec announced that its pavilion will feature exclusive displays of Russia’s latest military technologies, including the advanced Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system, mounted on the Typhoon-K armored vehicle chassis.

"The system will be presented alongside its new Bulat missile, which boasts exceptional armor-penetrating capabilities—up to 250 millimeters—even against targets equipped with dynamic protection systems, with an effective range of 3.5 kilometers," the company said.

Rostec’s participation extends beyond ground weaponry, showcasing a range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) such as the Orlan-10E, the S-350M Skat, and the KUB-2E loitering munition drone, highlighting Russia’s rapid advancements in drone warfare technology.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to view an array of modern firearms, including assault rifles like the AK-203, AK-15, AK-19, and AK-308, the Chukavin sniper rifle, and the PPK-20 submachine gun. The company will also unveil advanced systems for counter-drone operations and explosive detection.

IQDEX 2025 is expected to draw major global defense firms, military officials, and industry experts to Baghdad, showcasing advanced defense technologies and strengthening strategic partnerships.