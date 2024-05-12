Rights group calls for action on daily violations against people with disabilities in government institutions

Shafaq News/ People with disabilities in Iraq face hundreds of violations daily when visiting government offices, a rights group official said on Sunday, urging authorities to take action.

Fadhel al-Gharawi, head of the Iraqi Strategic Center for Human Rights, stated that people with disabilities encounter "hundreds of violations every day" while visiting government offices, according to an official statement.

Gharawi said that people with disabilities are estimated at over 3.58 million, or roughly 12% of Iraq's total population. He noted this figure aligns with World Health Organization data, with 57% being males and 43% being females.

"Baghdad has the highest concentration at 27%, followed by Basra (11.7%) and Babil (9.8%). Maysan and al-Muthanna have the lowest reported percentages," he said.

A national disability survey revealed motor impairments as the most prevalent disability type (42%), followed by learning difficulties (21%), visual impairments (15%), hearing impairments (9%), and intellectual disabilities (6%).

Gharawi pointed out a "critical lack of accessibility measures" in most government departments in Iraq. "These include designated parking for vehicles or bicycles, ramps for mobility needs, specific seating areas, clear signage for navigation, accessible restrooms, sign language interpreters, and general respect for human dignity."

Al-Gharawi called on the Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to issue directives for all government departments to "implement accessibility arrangements catering to the needs of people with disabilities." He also urged "mandatory compliance with disability requirements in all investment projects, with the possibility of license revocation for non-compliance."

"A day should be dedicated in each ministry for officials to experience firsthand the challenges faced by people with disabilities when accessing government services," he concluded.