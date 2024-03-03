Protesters block a road near Kirkuk against the removal of illegal houses (video)

Shafaq News/ Dozens of people in Kirkuk governorate took to the streets to protest, on Sunday, against the demolition of “illegal” houses and the seizure of their lands for investment purposes.

Abdullah Khalid, one of the protesters, said to Shafaq News Agency that "a lot of people from Benjeh Ali and Al-Hurriya neighborhoods protested tonight against the demolition of some houses that were built on lands in the area and we reject this because the residents were not informed to remove the violations".

The protesters set fire to tires and blocked main road in the middle of the city express their anger at the committee's decision to remove the "violations" in Kirkuk governorate.