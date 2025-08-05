Prison authority counters Muslim Scholars on Al-Nasiriyah fire

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Directorate of Reform categorically denied claims by the Association of Muslim Scholars regarding a fire at al-Nasiriyah Central Prison, also known as al-Hout, that allegedly killed 27 inmates.

In an official statement, the Directorate described the association’s report as "completely false and entirely unfounded,” asserting that no such incident occurred in any of its correctional facilities.

The Directorate condemned what it called a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion, incite unrest, and distort the image of state institutions, urging the public "not to be misled by fabricated news aimed solely at distorting facts and discrediting Iraqi state institutions,” while affirming its legal right to pursue action against the source of the claims.

Earlier, the Association of Muslim Scholars in Iraq alleged that a fire at al-Hout in southern Dhi Qar province occurred under “mysterious circumstances,” accusing the government of secrecy and imposing a media blackout.