Prison authority counters Muslim Scholars on Al-Nasiriyah fire
Shafaq News – Baghdad
On Tuesday, Iraq’s Directorate of
Reform categorically denied claims by the Association of Muslim Scholars
regarding a fire at al-Nasiriyah Central Prison, also known as al-Hout, that
allegedly killed 27 inmates.
In an official statement, the
Directorate described the association’s report as "completely false and
entirely unfounded,” asserting that no such incident occurred in any of its
correctional facilities.
The Directorate condemned what it
called a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion, incite unrest, and
distort the image of state institutions, urging the public "not to be
misled by fabricated news aimed solely at distorting facts and discrediting
Iraqi state institutions,” while affirming its legal right to pursue action
against the source of the claims.
Earlier, the Association of
Muslim Scholars in Iraq alleged that a fire at al-Hout in southern Dhi Qar
province occurred under “mysterious circumstances,” accusing the government of
secrecy and imposing a media blackout.