Prime Minister al-Sudani travels to Tehran for President Raisi's memorial

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani traveled to Tehran on Wednesday to offer condolences following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions.

Al-Sudani's media office announced that the Prime Minister is leading an official delegation that includes the head of the Federal Supreme Court, im addition to a group of ministers, and governors.

Iran has declared five days of mourning in memory of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other Iranian officials who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Many Iranians packed into mosques and squares on Monday to pray for the officials, who died on Sunday when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in poor weather in mountains near the border with Azerbaijan.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate power with a final say on foreign policy and Iran’s nuclear programme, said First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will take over as interim president, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The bodies of Raisi, 63; Amirabdollahian, 60; and the other officials and staff were being transported to Tabriz, the capital city of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. A memorial service will be held in the city on Tuesday, local media reported.

Raisi will be buried in Mashhad, the city where he was born, on Thursday, state TV reported.

Leaders from the United States, European Union, Russia and China are among those who have conveyed their condolences to the families of the Iranian leaders.

An election to choose a new president will take place on June 28 with candidates to be registered from May 30 to June 3, Iranian state media reported.