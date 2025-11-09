Pressure allegations cloud Iraq’s high security vote turnout

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s special voting for security and military personnel recorded a turnout of around 60% on Sunday — a figure described as unusually high.

Several officers told Shafaq News they faced direct instructions from senior commanders to participate, suggesting the surge in turnout was less a sign of enthusiasm and more a result of institutional coercion.

Security analyst Ahmad al-Sharifi warned that the figures “should not be read as a reflection of public engagement,” predicting that voter participation in the November 11 general elections could be significantly lower.

“What happened within the security establishment signals a dangerous breach,” al-Sharifi told Shafaq News. “Parties have penetrated institutions that are meant to remain neutral and protect the peaceful transfer of power.”

He added that some personnel were pressured to vote through implied threats tied to salaries, promotions, or other professional benefits. “This politicization undermines the constitutional independence of the military and security apparatus,” al-Sharifi said, cautioning that such influence could later be used for repression or political leverage.

