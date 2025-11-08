Iraq enters electoral silence ahead of special voting

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq entered a 24-hour electoral silence period on Saturday, as campaigning officially came to a halt ahead of the special voting scheduled for Sunday, November 9.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirmed that all forms of political campaigning, advertisements, and social media promotion are now prohibited until the conclusion of voting. The silence applies nationwide, including the Kurdistan Region, and more than 1.3 million Iraqis from the security, defense, and service sectors, along with internally displaced persons (IDPs), are eligible to vote.

Under IHEC regulations, electoral silence ensures voters can make their decisions free from campaign influence or pressure. Violations, including continued online promotion or distribution of campaign materials, may result in fines or legal action.

Special voting will cover members of the armed forces, internal security, and other eligible groups, one day before Iraq’s 21.4 million registered voters head to the polls for the general elections on Tuesday, November 11.

The High Security Committee said nationwide forces remain on high alert to protect polling centers and prevent security incidents during the two-stage voting process.

