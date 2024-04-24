President Barzani set to visit Baghdad for "State Administration" meeting

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Kurdistan region's president on Wednesday said that President Nechirvan Barzani will soon travel to Baghdad to attend a meeting of the State Administration Coalition.

Speaking to reporters in Erbil, Spokesperson Dilshad Shahab stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation with all parties, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Region Presidency has consistently pursued this approach.

Shahab reiterated the significance of holding the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region, stating that it is a "top priority for President Barzani". He noted that Kurdistan is currently facing a "constitutional vacuum" and urged political parties to also "prioritize the region's interests when addressing the election matter."

Commenting on the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Baghdad and Erbil, Shahab said "the enduring nature of the relationship between Kurdistan and Turkey is built on shared interests and good neighborliness," stressing that "regional stability remains a common goal for all parties involved."

Shahab noted that President Erdogan's inclusion of Erbil in his Iraq itinerary is an "indication of the strong ties between Iraq, Turkiye, and the Kurdistan Region...The region continues to play a pivotal role in regional dynamics."

Shahab announced that President Barzani will soon visit Baghdad to participate in a regular meeting of the State Administration Coalition, "similar to the previous gathering."