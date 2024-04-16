PM Al-Sudani acknowledges President Barzani's peacemaking role in Washington visit

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed appreciation for Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's efforts in resolving conflicts between Baghdad and Kurdistan during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

According to a confidential source familiar with the meeting, Al-Sudani praised Barzani's recent initiatives in addressing ongoing disputes, highlighting his significant contribution to conflict resolution.

Barzani, in a statement on X, expressed optimism about Al-Sudani's visit to Washington, affirming full support and confidence that the visit would represent the interests of all Iraqis.

He expressed hope for productive discussions to enhance bilateral relations. Al-Sudani commenced his official visit to the United States on Sunday, leading a prominent government and parliamentary delegation.

During his visit, he held talks with President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.