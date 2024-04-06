Potential alliance brewing between Al-Furatayn and Sadrist ahead of Iraq's elections

Shafaq News/ The Al-Furatayn Movement, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, hinted on Saturday at a potential alliance with the Sadrist Movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr.

Hadi Al-Yasiri, a member of the Al-Furatayn Movement's political office, revealed that the high chances of electoral success are because the Movement is popular among citizens, and "concerns from other political parties are typical in electoral competition."

Al-Yasiri stated that it is "premature" to discuss a possible alliance with the Sadrist Movement post-elections. However, "everything is possible in politics."

The official stressed that the Al-Furatayn Movement remains "open to national political orientations, aiming to form a unified national umbrella in the upcoming phase."

A study by the Coordination Framework alliance (which includes all Shiite forces but Muqtada Al-Sadr) suggests Al-Sudani could lead a potent coalition, garnering around a third of Shiite parliamentary seats.

The current PM's recent alliances and growing influence within Shiite circles make him a significant player. His new coalition includes winning provincial governors and diverse Shiite forces, potentially reshaping Iraq's Shiite political landscape.

After boycotting the political scene in Iraq in 2022 for refusing to work with "corrupts," Al-Sadr is gearing up politically and popularly to make a solid comeback to the political scene in Iraq and participate vigorously in the upcoming general elections to secure a majority.

A prominent leader in the Movement, who requested anonymity, revealed to Shafaq News Agency, "Muqtada al-Sadr's recent actions towards engaging with his supporters and directing former Sadrist bloc members come as part of the political and popular preparations for the return of the Sadrist Movement to the political scene through the upcoming parliamentary elections, in which it is expected to participate actively and assertively."

"The Movement is currently preparing for the elections expected to take place in mid-next year," the leader emphasized, clarifying that "the Movement will once again work on forming a majority government and will not compromise on this project."

He pointed out that "it is certain that the former allies of the Sadrist Movement, such as the Taqaddum Alliance and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), remain the closest to it in forming this government."

In the last parliamentary elections, the Sadrist Movement won 76 seats out of 329, then announced his retirement from political work following a series of events that began with demonstrations by his supporters and ended with clashes inside the Green Zone in Baghdad with armed factions. This allowed the "Coordination Framework (all other Shiite parties)" alliance the opportunity to form the largest parliamentary bloc and subsequently form the government led by Al-Sudani.