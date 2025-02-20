Political leaders to unite in Iraq’s next elections

Shafaq News/ Mutahidoon (United) Party and the Azm Alliance made a new political agreement to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, political source in Nineveh reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the Secretary-General of the Mutahidoon, Osama Al-Nujaifi, hosted the head of the "Azm" Alliance, Muthanna Al-Samerrai, at his home in Mosul, with the attendance of ministers and MPs.

The source added that the meeting included extensive discussions on strategic files aimed at strengthening political alliances in the province.

The political source confirmed that “this step is part of ongoing efforts to unify political forces and address the upcoming electoral challenges in a way that serves the stability of the region and fulfills the aspirations of the citizens in Nineveh.”

Notably, the next Iraq’s parliamentary election is scheduled in October 2025.