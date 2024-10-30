Playing "Khtailan": Boycotting groups criticize 7-minute Kirkuk Council session

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the three groups boycotting the Kirkuk Provincial Council announced that the council meeting lasted just “seven minutes,” labeling the sessions as a game of "Khtailan," a term commonly used in Iraq.

Council member Salwa Al-Mafraji told Shafaq News, “The boycotting members were surprised by the seven-minute meeting, which seemed to be held in secrecy,” adding, "I submitted an official request to the council head to provide us with the internal regulations, as we are not familiar with the laws governing the sessions and the council's internal system."

"We requested to postpone the council session to clarify the decisions up for vote since the council conducts its sessions in secrecy without notifying us of the schedule. We want to know what we are voting on,” Al-Mafraji continued. "The council head included a section on the design of the master project, which we know nothing about, as we have not attended any related meetings."

Al-Mafraji added, "The seven members are unaware of the procedures for changes in administrative units, and the council leadership needs to alter its approach toward the boycotting members. The law sets Tuesday for sessions, but the council conducts them like a game of Khtailan (hide and seek).”

"Is it reasonable for the council to have nine or seven committees with non-specialist members, while the seven members have not participated in any committee?" she asked, emphasizing that "the seven members hold no personal animosity toward the head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council; we oppose the policy of marginalization and exclusion against the members."

In this context, Kirkuk Council member Sawsan Jaddou told our agency, "The council held its fastest meeting, lasting only seven minutes, leaving us unaware of the proceedings or what was being voted on. The Turkmen oppose any changes in the Yayci district for villages in Turkmen areas, and we remain in the dark about the actions being taken and how the sessions are conducted."

“The council is now split into two factions: one participating and the other boycotting. We aim to collaborate with the 16 members for the benefit of the Kirkuk community and oppose any changes to the names of Turkmen villages or districts, as these names honor historical leaders and heroes,” she continued. “We reject any attempts by the council to impose decisions without informing all members.”

Earlier today, the head of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafiz, announced the postponement of the vote to select directors for seven administrative units due to issues in two units, as three blocs were absent from the session.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council held its sixth session with nine members from the blocs that make up the Kirkuk administration, while two members from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), three Arab members, and two Turkmen members boycotted. The agenda included votes on district directors, establishing a new village, and changing the name of another.

During a press conference, Al-Hafiz announced that “the Kirkuk Council held its regular session, with all members notified two days in advance. The meeting was designated for voting on the establishment of the village of Khair Al-Barriya in Al-Hawija district and changing the name of another village in the Dibis district.”

“The council's agenda included voting on district directors following the election of mayors for two districts. However, the vote to select directors for the administrative units across the province was postponed due to issues in two units, which will be addressed in the next session,” he added. “The council will host the Kirkuk Electricity Distribution Director to discuss the province's power situation; however, this discussion has been postponed until next week’s session.”