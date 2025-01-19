Plague-infected cattle threaten Iraq’s livestock at Umm Qasr

Shafaq News/ Iraqi MP Sahira al-Jubouri sounded the alarm, on Sunday, over the arrival of cattle infected with plague at Umm Qasr Port in Basra Province.

The livestock, reportedly carrying “strain 7” of the disease, is being transported aboard the Djiboutian Ship Lady Rasha.

In a statement on Facebook, al-Jubouri alleged that “an Iraqi company with alleged ties to influential entities facilitated the import of these cattle from Djibouti using falsified documents, including forged certificates of origin and health papers purportedly issued in Yemen.”

She claimed the operation was carried out “with assistance from the Veterinary Department’s Epidemiology Section.”

Al-Jubouri emphasized the risks posed by the infected cattle, citing World Health Organization (WHO) regulations that ban the export of live African livestock to most countries, except under strict processing and freezing requirements. “Neighboring countries such as Turkiye, Iran, and Jordan, along with other Arab states, have already implemented bans to protect their animal resources,” she noted.

“The ship is currently docked at Umm Qasr Port. If the cargo is unloaded, it will devastate Iraq’s livestock resources,” al-Jubouri warned, urging authorities to take immediate action.

Al-Jubouri also disclosed that “a settlement was reached between those responsible for the shipment and officials overseeing the operation.”

“An initial demand of $250,000 to certify the cattle as disease-free was negotiated down to $20,000, which was allegedly paid in Basra,” she revealed. “The unloading of the cattle has begun at berth 12.”