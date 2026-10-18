Shafaq News- Baghdad

A legal challenge to the appointment of three deputy prime ministers and the creation of three new ministries has been filed with Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, lawmaker Mohammed Jassim Al-Khafaji of Ishraqat Kanoon bloc said on Sunday.

Al-Khafaji cited several alleged constitutional violations, including Article 139, a transitional provision stipulating that the prime minister should have two deputies during the first parliamentary term only.

He also argued that Article 76 provides for parliamentary approval of the prime minister and cabinet members but does not mention deputy prime ministers. Article 61, meanwhile, outlines parliament's oversight powers over the prime minister, ministers and heads of independent bodies, without explicitly including deputy prime ministers.

The challenge also questions the creation of new ministries without prior legislation, which Al-Khafaji said is required under Article 86.

Earlier this week, Iraq's parliament approved three deputy prime ministers and 11 cabinet nominees, including a minister of state, while leaving the Migration Ministry portfolio vacant. The vote took place during parliament's 26th session, chaired by Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi and attended by 261 lawmakers.