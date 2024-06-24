PMF brigade's commander reveals corruption files of Muthanna officials sent to judiciary

Shafaq News/ The commander of the "Ansar al-Marja'iya" brigade within the Popular Mobilization Forces, Hamid al-Yasiri, announced on Monday that corruption files related to Muthanna governorate officials have been referred to the judiciary.

In a statement, al-Yasiri said, "The immediate contact with the head of the Federal Integrity Commission concerning the public's inquiries about corruption files involving former governors, members of parliament, provincial council members, and directors of departments in Muthanna has resulted in the completion and referral of all cases to the judiciary in Samawa yesterday."

Al-Yasiri called the relevant authorities to "uphold the dignity of Iraq and expose the falsehoods and corruption files that have plagued our governorate and all of Iraq."

"Our just judiciary, you are facing a historical responsibility to reveal those whose hands are stained with squandering the people's wealth, and we stand with you as soldiers against any party trying to undermine or pressure you," he added.

On June 7, al-Yasiri, the commander of PMF Brigade 44, called for a sit-in in Muthanna, giving a deadline until the coming Wednesday to "expel the corrupt" from the governorate, including from the council." He also urged the Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to send a "military governor."

Muthanna Governor Mohannad al-Atabi considered Al-Yasiri's call to place the governorate under "military rule" as a step to "kidnapping" Muthanna.

PM Al-Sudani managed to defuse the crisis. An informed source told Shafaq News Agency on June 9 that "Al-Sudani held a meeting with Hamid al-Yasiri and several sheikhs and dignitaries of Muthanna to discuss recent developments," indicating that the meeting aimed to find solutions to prevent the protests and sit-ins scheduled for next Wednesday, as called by al-Yasiri to "uproot corruption."