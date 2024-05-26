PM Al-Sudani visits Gaza wounded at Baghdad hospital, affirms Iraq's support for Palestine

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani visited the Palestinian injured victims receiving medical treatment at the Baghdad Medical City on Saturday evening, to ensure they are receiving full medical care.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, “During his visit, Al-Sudani praised the courage and resilience of the Palestinian people against the brutal Zionist aggression, reiterating Iraq's steadfast stance on Palestine and its just cause.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani affirmed that “all Iraqi hospitals and medical facilities are at the service of our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” stating that “this is the least that can be offered to them,” and welcomed them to their “second home, Iraq.”

Dozens of injured Palestinians and their escorts arrived in Baghdad on an Iraqi Air Force plane to receive medical treatment and care after all medical facilities in Gaza went out of service due to the ongoing aggression and the genocidal war being waged against the resilient Palestinian people, as reported by the PM’s media office.