Women’s empowerment at forefront: PM Al-Sudani launches initiatives

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the regular meeting of the Supreme Council for Women, coinciding with the National Day of Iraqi Women.

According to a statement by the PM media office, Al-Sudani congratulated women across Iraq, commending their integral role “in the advancement and development of society.”

The meeting featured a session with the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs to discuss the bill concerning Compensation for Yazidi Survivors and Survivors from Other Communities. The Supreme Council for Women reviewed the bill and made observations, which will be sent to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers for further consideration and inclusion in the final draft.

The PM’s office further revealed that the Supreme Council for Women approved the establishment of a Women’s Learning, Training, and Development Center in Sinjar, Nineveh Province, which will offer specialized educational programs and training to empower women in the region. The Council also decided to create a training program for women in journalism and media.

In preparation for Baghdad’s upcoming role as the Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025, the Council approved a training initiative for women in the tourism, antiquities, and hospitality sectors, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Tourism.

The statement added that the Supreme Council for Women decided to direct ministers and governors, during the next Council of Ministers session, to strengthen and financially support these departments in ministries, governorates, and affiliated institutions, “to support women’s affairs departments within government institutions.”

Furthermore, the PM instructed the Ministry of Education to launch early childhood education programs for children aged 4-6 years. He also urged ministries and local authorities to collaborate with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to establish childcare centers in workplaces, thus supporting working mothers across Iraq.