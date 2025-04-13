PM Al-Sudani to visit Oman for high-level talks

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is planning to visit Oman soon in response to an official invitation from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, a government source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that the visit to Muscat aims to strengthen bilateral ties and address key regional issues, including tensions over US-Israeli threats to strike Iran, and developments in Gaza and Syria.

“Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi delivered earlier the official invitation to Al-Sudani,” the source added.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi had earlier delivered the invitation to Al-Sudani during a visit to Baghdad on December 21, 2024. The meeting focused on boosting cooperation in trade, energy, and oil derivatives, and marked the first session of the Iraq-Oman Joint Committee at the foreign minister level.