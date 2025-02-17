PM Al-Sudani opens digital transformation center

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, inaugurated the Digital Transformation and Automation Center at the headquarters of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

According to a statement from PM’s media office, during his visit to the center, he examined the new system for implementing automation and removing paperwork, in line with the government’s plan to carry out administrative reforms, streamline processes, and eliminate bureaucracy and unnecessary procedures.

The statement added that “in his remarks at the inauguration, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievement of digital transformation and automation and the adoption of modern technology, beginning with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which is expected to provide advanced and innovative solutions through its scientists, experts, and faculty members.”

He also mentioned the High Committee for Digital Transformation, which he chairs and includes key ministers, to ensure that digital transformation is implemented as a comprehensive policy rather than fragmented efforts. Additionally, following a study by a technical committee, the decision was made to create a National Center for Digital Transformation and a National Center for Cybersecurity.

“The Prime Minister affirmed that all procedures—from student applications to admissions, as well as employee and citizen transactions—are moving towards digital transformation. He noted that the Ministry currently employs 2,500 staff members, making this shift a significant milestone for the institution. Transitioning citizen requests to electronic formats will streamline processes and facilitate implementation across various applications,” the statement proceeded.

The Prime Minister outlined the government's focus on digital transformation to improve citizen services, emphasizing that it should lead to “tangible benefits”, not “a mere media showcase”. He also announced plans to establish an independent authority or ministry for digital transformation and cybersecurity within three years, encouraging ministries to enhance services through digital initiatives.

Al-Sudani highlighted the “inefficiency” caused by direct citizen-employee interactions and the role of digital transformation in reducing costs, providing services, and fighting corruption. The government aims to align with global AI advancements, emphasizing the need to develop specialized skills in the workforce to support this transition, the PM’s media office concluded.