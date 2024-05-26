PM Al-Sudani meets UN Special Representative Hennis-Plasschaert on conclusion of her tenure

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received, on Sunday, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, on the occasion of the conclusion of her tenure.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed the government's appreciation for Hennis-Plasschaert's efforts throughout her tenure in Iraq, as stated by the PM’s media office.

The Prime Minister explained that the request to end the UNAMI mission is based on the political and security stability Iraq is experiencing and the progress made in various fields.

According to the statement, Al-Sudani emphasized the Iraqi government's continued cooperation with the UN's international agencies in alignment with the government's program and its developmental goals across all sectors, particularly given the advances in economic reforms, infrastructure development, and the growing capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces.

Furthermore, Hennis-Plasschaert commended the significant steps and promising initiatives undertaken by Iraq over the past eighteen months, particularly in public service delivery, infrastructure reconstruction, investment, environmental impact mitigation, and reducing reliance on imported fuel, as per the statement.