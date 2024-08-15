PM Al-Sudani lands at Karbala Airport; $500M project advances to 78% completion

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived at Karbala International Airport, his media office stated.

The statement affirmed that “PM Al-Sudani's plane landed at Karbala International Airport after work reached advanced stages.”

In early August, the Iraqi Council of Ministers reviewed the work mechanism for the $500 million Karbala International Airport project, designed to handle up to 20 million passengers annually. The project is 78% complete, with the main runway and taxiways nearing full completion.