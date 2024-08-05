PM Al-Sudani highlights progress on key Iraqi airports

Shafaq News/ On Monday, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting to review the projects for the rehabilitation, development, and completion of the international airports in Nasiriyah, Mosul, and Karbala, stressing the importance of adopting international standards.

In the meeting with the three governors, an advisor, and representatives of the executing companies, the PM received “a comprehensive overview of the progress in construction, rehabilitation, and development projects, as well as the completion of specialized buildings and facilities at the three airports,” according to Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office statement.

In addition, Al-Sudani stressed “the significance of these airports as developmental projects that will enhance the pace of progress and efficiency in the Iraqi economy, facilitate domestic and international air travel, attract foreign companies and investments, and create additional job opportunities,” instructing that “regular meetings be held to monitor progress and address obstacles, emphasizing the importance of adhering to fundamental specifications and designs.”

The PM underscored the importance of applying international standards to the airport projects, now in their advanced stages, as they serve as Iraq's key connections to the region and the global community, expressing “his commitment to listening to all issues and challenges to make prompt decisions.”

Based on the statement, “The meeting included a review of the progress in the development of Nasiriyah International Airport and its associated facilities, with a total cost of approximately 368 billion dinars and a capacity of 750,000 passengers per year. The project requires the resolution of certain site-specific conflicts.”

The update on the 268 billion dinars rehabilitation of Mosul International Airport was also discussed, focusing on correcting any deviations from the planned completion rates.

Concerning the Karbala International Airport project, which costs 500 million dollars and is designed to handle up to 20 million passengers annually, the meeting reported that the completion rate has reached 78%, with the main runway and supporting runways nearing completion.