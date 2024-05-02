PM Al-Sudani Vatican's role in supporting Iraq's peace and unity

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani welcomed the Apostolic Nuncio to Iraq, Mitja Leskovar.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the Prime Minister “expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by Mr. Leskovar during his tenure in Iraq, as well as the efforts and positions of His Holiness Pope Francic in supporting the rights of peoples, especially during the challenging times faced by the Iraqi people in their fight against terrorism and their efforts to preserve national diversity and brotherhood. “

According to the statement, the Apostolic Nuncio praised the Iraqi government's efforts in “supporting stability, security, and regional and international peace, affirming the depth of historical relations between Iraq and the Vatican City.”