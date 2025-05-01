On Workers’ Day: Iraqi PM vows support for labor unions

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Thursday, with representatives of Iraq’s labor unions to mark International Workers’ Day, emphasizing the essential role of the workforce and unions in advancing the country’s development agenda.

According to statement by the PM’s office, al-Sudani underscored the importance of establishing a lawful and secure work environment as a foundation for growth across key sectors such as industry, tourism, and healthcare, calling on employers to fully comply with labor laws and uphold essential social protections.

A skilled and safeguarded workforce is essential to boosting national productivity, he affirmed, adding, “Labor unions are a key pillar in successfully mobilizing the private sector to generate employment and secure production.”

Al-Sudani also highlighted recent legislative milestones, including the Labor Law No. 37 of 2015 and the Workers’ Retirement and Social Security Law No. 18 of 2023, which he described as cornerstones for advancing labor rights and improving workplace standards.

“We are working toward full inclusion, and inspection committees must fulfill their responsibilities,” he noted, acknowledging that a significant number of workers remain outside the social security system.

The PM cited expansion in key sectors—including pharmaceuticals, food processing, defense, and fertilizers—as examples of successful public-private collaboration, reiterating his administration’s commitment to empowering unions as active partners in shaping national policy.