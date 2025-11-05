Nineveh ready for Iraq's elections, governor says

Shafaq News – Nineveh

The northern Iraqi province of Nineveh has finalized preparations for Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections, Governor Abdulqadir al-Dakhil announced on Wednesday.

During a visit to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in the province, al-Dakhil said 2.1 million residents are eligible to vote and that local authorities have supported IHEC to ensure smooth general and special polling.

He cited intense political competition and wide voter awareness efforts, expecting strong turnout and urging citizens to “choose capable representatives."

Bordering Syria, Nineveh has 2,102,429 registered voters, made up of a majority Sunni Arab population, alongside Yazidis, Christians, Shabak, and Kurds. It holds 34 parliamentary seats, including eight reserved for women.

The government has declared election day a public holiday. Nationwide, out of nearly 30 million eligible Iraqis, about 21.4 million have completed voter registration and are eligible to cast their ballots in the 2025 parliamentary elections.

