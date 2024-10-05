Nineveh lawmaker urges provincial council to end political disputes and focus on reconstruction

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi lawmaker Muzahim al-Khayyat called on the Nineveh Provincial Council to prioritize dialogue and set aside political disagreements that have disrupted the council's operations.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khayyat stressed the need for the council to focus on future development plans for the governorate. "The council must act quickly to resolve the political conflict that has paralyzed its work for the past three months," he said, warning that the ongoing disputes are negatively impacting the local government and the overall reconstruction efforts.

Al-Khayyat praised Nineveh Governor Abdulqader al-Dakhil's initiatives aimed at resolving the council's current crisis and urged all political factions to engage in dialogue. "Their role is legislative and service-oriented, not political," he noted.

Earlier, the Future Nineveh bloc in the provincial council accused external political forces of obstructing efforts to resolve the political deadlock, which has stalled the council's work for nearly three months.

Mohammed Haris, head of the bloc, told Shafaq News Agency that "some political actors from outside the governorate are hindering efforts to end the current crisis."

The council has been deadlocked since the Unified Ninawa bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) began boycotting sessions over disagreements about administrative appointments.

In July, the council voted to make changes to the heads of administrative units, a move backed by the Future Nineveh Alliance, which holds 16 seats, but opposed by the Unified Nineveh Alliance (9 seats) and the KDP (4 seats).

The KDP described the move as a "circumvention of the law and political agreements."