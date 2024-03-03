Nineveh approves its 2023 projects plan

Shafaq News/ The local government in Nineveh approved on Sunday, the special projects plan for 2023 in the province.

The governor of Nineveh, Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil, met today with the Reconstruction Fund for Areas Affected by Terrorist Operations.

He said in a statement to the media, including Shafaq News Agency, that "the meeting discussed several topics, the most important of which were following up on the pending projects and emphasizing the need to launch the projects plans for the provinces."

He also "announced the approval of the special projects plan for 2023 in the province, which includes 25 projects worth 72 billion dinars", and assured that the rest of the projects "will be approved next week."

Earlier on Sunday, a source in Nineveh informed Shafaq News Agency about an anticipated visit by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to the governorate to launch a number of projects.

The source said that "Al-Sudani's visit is expected to be in the next few days to start and lay the groundwork for some significant projects in Mosul city and some other areas."

The source also said that "Al-Sudani will inaugurate Rabia hospital and start the Al-Ghazlani camp project (south of Mosul) which was presented as an investment opportunity for housing units and other projects". The source added that "Al-Sudani is likely to visit Sinjar district as well."

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, Al-Sudani ordered the implementation of several projects in Nineveh governorate, such as the riverfront project for the old city, and the project to ease the traffic jam for the old Mosul city.