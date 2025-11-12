Nineveh Elections: Turnout 65.9%, KDP on top

Shafaq News – Nineveh

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Nineveh province, northern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Nineveh reached 65.9%.

The province holds 34 parliamentary seats, including 8 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 189,120 votes.

- Taqaddum Party: 157,283 votes.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 146,724 votes.

- Ninawa Li Ahliha (Ninenev for Its People): 111,005 votes.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 100,853 votes.

- Al-Hasm al Watani (Determination): 89,492 votes.

- Badr Organization: 77,006 votes.

- Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada): 64,472 votes.

- Ahl Ninawa (Nineveh's People Union): 56,346 votes.

- Al Mashrou' Al Arabi Fi al-Iraq (The Arabic Project in Iraq): 54,483 votes.

- National Identity Alliance (Tahaluf al-Huwiyyah al-Wataniyah): 50,049 votes.

- Yazidi Cause Alliance (Tahaluf al-Qadiyah al-Yzidiyah): 49,197 votes.

- Al-Jamahir al-Wataniya: 37,341 votes.

- Nineveh First Coalition: 29,351 votes.

- National Hadbaa Alliance (Tahaluf al-Hadba al-Watani): 18,371 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues.

The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

