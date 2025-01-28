New leadership set for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces

Shafaq News/ A well-informed source revealed on Tuesday, that the Coordination Framework leaders have agreed to replace several heads of agencies and institutions.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the agreement includes the replacement of some agency heads to match the current government’s agenda and political direction. Faleh al-Fayyad, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, is among those to be replaced.

Several alternative candidates are being proposed, including leaders from the Dawa Party. The source also stated that Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, is working “strongly” to nominate his own candidate for the position.

Notably, the Coordination Framework, is a coalition of Shiite political groups, playing a significant role in Iraq's political landscape and has considerable influence over key state institutions, including security and military bodies. One of its most prominent components is the Popular Mobilization Forces, a powerful umbrella group of mostly Shiite armed groups that was officially integrated into the Iraqi state’s security structure after the defeat of ISIS.

Faleh al-Fayyad has led the Popular Mobilization Forces since 2017 after being appointed by then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. His appointment followed his tenure in several key security roles, including as Iraq’s National Security Adviser.