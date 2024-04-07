EXCLUSIVE: President Barzani plays a vital role during his visit to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Amid escalating tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, President Nechirvan Barzani has taken proactive steps to address key issues, notably concerning the Federal Court's rulings on employee salaries and upcoming local elections.

Barzani's strategic maneuvers come at a critical juncture, coinciding with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's imminent journey to Washington for pivotal discussions with the Biden administration.

The Kurdish President arrived in the Iraqi capital on Saturday for an official visit. He commenced his visit by holding talks with PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and is scheduled to meet with other top officials, including Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and leaders of the Coordination Framework.

Talks with Al-Sudani focused on oil, the implementation of the federal government program, the federal budget and Kurdistan's share, and the salaries of Kurdish employees. Both sides reached a preliminary agreement on the oil file, one of the most prominent issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

Later, President Barzani joined an extraordinary meeting for the State Administration Coalition (SAC).

The SAC coalition was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics. It comprises mainly Kurdish parties, KDP and PUK, Sunni forces, including Taqaddum, Al-Siyada, and Al-Hasm, and the Iran-backed Shiite coalition forces (Coordination Framework).

Shafaq News Agency interviewed Dilshad Shihab, the Kurdish Presidency spokesperson, who revealed President Nechirvan Barzani's crucial role in fostering rapprochement between Erbil and Baghdad.

Shihab gave Shafaq News Agency exclusive information about the Barzani-Al-Sudani meeting that "primarily discussed the implementation of the agreement under which the current government was formed, based on a political agreement among the parties of the State Administration Coalition. This agreement encompasses administrative, political, legislative areas, economic, oil, and natural resources relations, security matters, and coordination between both sides."

"In general, all matters related to the judicial field, legislation, issuance of fundamental laws concerning Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including the Federal Court Law, the Oil and Gas Law, and the Federal Council, are part of upon-agreed government program and have been voted on by parliament," he explained.

"We cannot say that the agreement's program has been fully implemented or that nothing has been implemented," Shihab said.

When it was formed, the SAC coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq's regional relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.

Shihab pointed out that during the meeting, President Barzani affirmed the Kurdistan Region's "ongoing support for the federal Prime Minister in implementing this program." stressing the necessity of "finding a suitable mechanism to address issues concerning the Kurdistan Region, as this would contribute to Iraq's stability and providing the constitutional rights for the Kurdish people."

The spokesperson explained to Shafaq News that both sides agreed to implement this program, "even if there are delays or obstacles, there is a strong determination from the federal Prime Minister to implement the program as is."

In this regard, Shihab emphasized that the Kurdish President "supports the program and the importance of taking steps to resolve the issue of the salaries of Kurdish employees."

Earlier this week, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government announced a breakthrough, agreeing on a long-standing dispute regarding public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region. So far, employees have received their salaries for February and March, pending completion of all procedures to localize their salaries in the federal banks following a verdict from the Iraqi Supreme Court. This step would take time and could lead to technical complications and more delay in salary disbursements.

"PM Al-Sudani appreciates President Barzani for his role as a stabilizing factor in Iraq and an effective element in strengthening relations between all parties, both within Kurdistan Region and federal institutions," Shihab told our Agency.

According to the Presidency's spokesperson, Barzani, and Al-Sudani discussed the upcoming visit to Washington, scheduled on April 15, "This visit is important; it should be in the interest of Iraq with all its components, citizens, territory, and sovereignty in this complex situation the region is going through. Additionally, it aims to protect the security and stability of Iraq and prevent it from becoming part of the region's problems."

He considered the relations between the United States and Iraq to be "crucial and have an impact on all aspects, especially since Iraq plays a role in international and regional equations."

Furthermore, Shihab addressed the issue of parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, deeming it "an internal matter for the Kurdistan Region."

Last February, Iraq's Supreme Court issued rulings related to the Kurdistan Region's election law.

The court declared that a specific article concerning the minority quota in KRG's provincial election law was deemed "unconstitutional." This article mandates 11 quota seats in the Regional parliament for ethnic and religious minorities.

Furthermore, the verdict stated that Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission will take over from KRG's electoral commission to supervise parliamentary elections, which are anticipated to occur next June.

The decision also divided Kurdistan into four constituencies, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Duhok, and Halabja, instead of the single-constituency system in previous elections.

These actions have stirred controversy among Kurdish parties, notably the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the largest in the Kurdistan Region. KDP announced a boycott of the elections, joined by parties representing minority groups.

"While federal institutions play a role in supporting the electoral commission and providing the necessary infrastructure, the conduct and timing of the elections are internal affairs. Discussions about them do not involve external parties, as everyone supports the idea of holding elections. It's essential to discuss these matters among Kurdish political entities and official institutions in the Region to find an appropriate solution."

He concluded, "The approach for the Kurdish Presidency is to reach an appropriate format with the parties. So far, every step taken by the Presidency regarding the elections has been through consultation with all parties, and this approach will continue in the future."