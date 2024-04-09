Mosul's "Bicycle Street" pedals back trom ISIS ruins

Shafaq News/ Mosul's "Bicycle Street," once a bustling commercial hub, is pedaling back to life after years of devastation under ISIS rule. In the lead-up to Eid al-Fitr, the street is teeming with shoppers once more, browsing stores and stalls overflowing with everything from Eid garments to everyday wares.

While exact dates of its establishment were not found in the city register, elderly residents recall that the street, known in Arabic as al-Dawasa, has been there since the 1940s. Stretching from Qasr al-Mutan district to Aleppo Street, this historic thoroughfare was a haven for locals and visitors alike, offering a diverse array of shops.

However, darkness descended upon Mosul in June 2014 when ISIS seized control. The extremist group's harsh rule forced many businesses to shut down, and Bicycle Street wasn't spared. The ensuing battles to liberate the city inflicted heavy damage, leaving much of the street in ruins by the time Iraqi forces prevailed in 2017.

In the years since ISIS's defeat, a wave of reconstruction has swept over Mosul, and Bicycle Street is no exception. Shopkeepers have returned, breathing new life into the area after reopening their businesses.

"Words can't describe the joy of seeing this street bustling again," said Mohammed Abboud, a shopkeeper who has been a fixture on Bicycle Street for over three decades. "This street is etched in the soul of our city, and we must ensure its legacy persists."

The revival of Bicycle Street extends far beyond its symbolic significance. It serves as a vital catalyst for Mosul's economic rebirth. The street is a lifeline for hundreds of businesses, providing much-needed jobs and income for the local population.

This street is pivotal to Mosul's economic revival," said Ahmed Ali, a resident browsing the street for Eid garments for his children. "It creates jobs and injects lifeblood back into the city's economic engine."

Mayor Zuhair al-Araji said "It's a announcement that our city will never be broken."