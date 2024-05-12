Mohsen al-Mandalawi attributes extension of legislative session to complete "significant" laws

Shafaq News / The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi stated, on Sunday, that the decision to extend the legislative session came to complete a set of "significant" laws, foremost among them the budget tables for this year and the election of a parliamentary speaker.

He made these remarks during the first tribal gathering under the theme "Integration of National Responsibility between Legislative Delegation and Tribal Traditions," attended by several MPs, tribal elders, and dignitaries from Iraq.

Al-Mandalawi emphasized that "the recent decision to extend the legislative session is aimed at completing several important laws, including the 2024 Federal General Budget, as well as continuing the oversight role in support of the government's program and intensifying efforts to ensure the representation of our Sunni Arab brothers in the parliament leadership through intensified dialogues with all political parties."

He affirmed that the parliament is supportive of enacting a law dedicated to Iraqi tribes, ensuring their status and organizing their affairs. He called for cooperation with the government and support for the development of the executive bodies, particularly within the Ministry of Interior, to preserve the tribes' position and empower them in fulfilling their national and societal roles, ensuring their active involvement as essential partners in upholding and enforcing the law.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 10th, the Parliament Presidency announced the extension of the first legislative session of the third legislative year of the fifth electoral cycle for a period of thirty days, per Article 58 of the Constitution.