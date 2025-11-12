Minority candidates secure seats in Iraq’s new parliament

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the names of candidates who won seats reserved for minority communities in the country’s sixth parliamentary elections.

The Council of Representatives comprises 329 members, including nine seats allocated to minorities.

According to official results, the top vote-getters were:

- Sami Oshana – Christian quota (22,836 votes)

- Atheer Ibrahim – Christian quota (22,056 votes)

- Kaldo Ramzi – Christian quota (18,472 votes)

- Imad Yukhna – Christian quota (17,602 votes)

- Hiba Gerges – Christian quota (13,581 votes)

- Haidar Ali – Feyli Kurdish quota (17,174 votes)

- Waad Mahmoud – Shabak quota (10,499 votes)

- Khaled Sido – Yazidi quota (9,686 votes)

- Bassam Jasib – Sabean Mandaean quota (5,000 votes)

Under Iraq’s election law, five seats are designated for Christian candidates—covering Baghdad, Nineveh, Kirkuk, Erbil, and Duhok. The Yazidi and Shabak communities each hold one seat in Nineveh, while the Sabean Mandaeans, an ancient faith community mainly based in Baghdad and southern Iraq, have one seat in the capital. Feyli Kurds, a Shiite Kurdish group concentrated in Wasit and Diyala, hold one seat in Wasit Province.

These nine quota seats are decided exclusively by votes cast for candidates from the respective communities. Members of minority groups may also participate in general voting, but their community representation is determined by which candidate within each minority group secures the highest number of votes.