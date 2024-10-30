Media center rejects relocation of Iraq’s parliamentary media office

Shafaq News/ Al-Nakhil Center for Press Rights and Freedoms rejected on Wednesday attempts to move the media office of the Iraqi Parliament outside its premises.

In a statement, the center referred to reports suggesting that a political entity may be trying to capitalize on the relocation of the media office. "This measure is an attempt to isolate journalists from the representatives of the people and falls within the constraints on media and journalistic work guaranteed by the constitution and law," the center stated.

The center further noted that this action coincides with restrictive measures taken by the Parliament since Acting Parliament Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, including imposing a uniform dress code for journalists within the Parliament.

The center praised a group of lawmakers for rejecting this move and publicly exposing it, urging the Presidency of the Parliament to cease such practices and facilitate the work of journalists, including correspondents, photographers, and technicians, “who serve as a vital link between the public and their representatives in the Parliament.”