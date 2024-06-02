Masked armed persons attack government building in Nasiriyah, injuring employees

Shafaq News/ Masked persons stormed into a government building in Nasiriyah, the capital of the Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq, on Sunday, attacking employees with knives and causing multiple injuries, according to eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a group of masked men armed with knives stormed the Nasiriyah Municipality's Property Department and assaulted the employees.

According to the eyewitnesses, the clash with the employees resulted in six injuries, some of them serious, including the department's director, Hamoud al-Hassouna.

The eyewitnesses attributed the incident to ongoing disputes over land transactions that had not yet been finalized.