Madaniyoon: A new party emerged ahead of elections

Shafaq News/ A new political party named Madaniyoon (Civilians) was officially launched in Iraq on Thursday, led by independent lawmaker Ahmed al-Jubouri.

Al-Jubouri, a Sunni MP from Nineveh province, stated that the party’s founding conference, attended by national and academic figures, had approved its internal bylaws in accordance with Iraqi law and the guidelines of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

Describing the party as the product of years of political groundwork, al-Jubouri positioned Madaniyoon as a national movement rooted in the principles of the rule of law and a “non-sectarian civil state.” “The party seeks to strengthen Iraq’s institutions and advance beyond quota-based power sharing and sectarian politics.”

In Nineveh, the emergence of Madaniyoon adds to a Sunni political landscape already dominated by parties such as Taqaddum, led by Mohammed al-Halbousi, and Al-Siyada (Sovereignty), headed by Khamis al-Khanjar.