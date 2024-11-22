MEPS24: Iraqi Parliament Speaker warns of grim future for Iraq and Middle East

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani warned, on Friday, that the Middle East is facing an increasingly bleak future, particularly in Iraq.

Speaking at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS24) in Duhok, al-Mashhadani noted that the region’s challenges have changed since October 7, 2023. “The challenges that Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader Middle East are now facing are completely different from those before that date,” Mashhadani said.

“The map of crises in the Middle East has shifted, largely due to the failure of the global international system…it is now a fragile and ineffective structure," al-Mashhadani stated.