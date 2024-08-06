League of Revolutionaries claims attack on Ain al-Asad Airbase, injuring US soldiers

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the League of Revolutionaries (Jama'at Al-Thawrawiyoon) within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for the missile attack on the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar Governorate, injuring several American soldiers.

A statement attributed to this little-known group, whose authenticity could not be verified by Shafaq News Agency, announced, “We targeted the Ain al-Asad Airbase of the American occupation in western Iraq with several missiles and drones on Monday evening.”

“The operations will continue with advanced capabilities until the last American soldier leaves Iraq," it added.

On Monday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that two missiles struck Ain al-Asad Airbase, where American forces and International Coalition advisors are stationed.

An additional security source revealed that the attack on the airbase was initially intended to involve five rockets, but the launch platform, mounted on a vehicle, failed to fire the remaining missiles.

“At least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq on Monday,” US officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking anonymously, reported that one soldier was seriously injured and the number of wounded could change based on preliminary information.

"Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," one of the officials added.