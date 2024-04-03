Leaders of "Resistance Axis" in Baghdad reiterate support for Palestinian cause

Shafaq News/ Leaders of the "Resistance Axis" convened in Baghdad on Wednesday to express solidarity with Palestinian factions and Gaza in their ongoing struggle against Israel, while reiterating Iraq's steadfast commitment, both government and populace, to eject American "occupation" forces from the nation.

Top figures from Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, and Lebanon, participated in the event held at Badr al-Kubra Hall in Baghdad's Jadriyah area. Among the participants, was Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the "Building" Alliance and head of the Badr Organization, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Ansar Allah in Yemen, and Ziyad Nakhalah, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine.

"The Palestinian cause serves as a moral compass for all Iraqis, encompassing government, citizenry, and resistance," said Hadi al-Ameri, acknowledging the courageous stance of Iraq's religious authorities throughout history.

"Iraq's resistance has consistently stood in solidarity with Gazans, acting as a bulwark against aggression... Iraqis' engagement in countering the Zionist enemy is not new but rather an extension of an enduring path of jihad." Al-Amiri continued, "The Iraqi people's opposition to occupation was epitomized in the 1920 revolution and post-2003 era," adding that "the reemergence of occupation sans any legal pretext in Iraq under the guise of counterterrorism is unequivocally rejected."