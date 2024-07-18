Lawsuit filed against activist accused of insulting Shiite community

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi lawyer filed a lawsuit on Thursday against activist Dhergham Majid, accusing him of attacking the Shiite community and praising the Wahhabi movement.

Ali Al-Khazai, a human rights advocate, stated in a press release that "a complaint was lodged with the investigating judge in Nasiriyah against the accused Dhergham Majid Mehdi, who used derogatory language against the Shiite community, making obscene and indecent remarks, and glorifying the Wahhabi movement managed from outside Iraq."

Al-Khazai urged the Nasiriyah court to take legal action against Majid, including travel restrictions and a media appearance ban.

Dhergham Majid recently appeared in a video during a protest against power cuts in Babil Governorate, where he criticized the Shiite community, describing them as "mostly scum and lowlifes," contrasting them unfavorably with the Wahhabi movement, which he hailed as one of the noblest movements, according to his expressions.