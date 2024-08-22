Lawmaker says Finance Ministry receives seven trillion dinars monthly to fund salaries, benefits

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Finance requires a monthly cash injection of over seven trillion Iraqi dinars to fund salaries, pensions, and social welfare programs, a lawmaker revealed on Thursday.

The Central Bank of Iraq has been consistently supplying the necessary liquidity to the Ministry of Finance, which subsequently disburses it directly to citizens through salary payments, loans, and project financing, Lawmaker Moeen al-Kadhimi told Shafaq News Agency.

The member of the parliament's finance committee assured that the salaries of the public servants "remain fully secured and are being paid on time".

"The Central Bank provides the Ministry of Finance with nearly seven trillion dinars per month for salaries, pensions, and social welfare," he added.

Despite previous indications of salary payment delays by the parliament's finance committee, it has assured that the necessary funds are secured by the government in the form of "balances".

In recent months, Iraqi employees have faced frustrations due to delays in receiving their salaries, which were previously paid between the 16th and 26th of each month.