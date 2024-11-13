Kuwait pledges support for Iraq's strategic Development Road project

Shafaq News/ Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, announced his country's support for Iraq's strategic Development Road project, extending from Al-Faw to Western Europe.

Al-Sabah's remarks came during a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to a statement.

The Crown Prince welcomed Iraq's Development Road project, which is set to become a cornerstone of regional trade and economic growth, highlighting that “progress and development in Iraq is also progress and development for Kuwait, and vice versa.” He also emphasized the importance of strengthening brotherly relations and cooperation in all areas to serve the shared interests of both countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to resolving outstanding issues and strengthening ties between their governments and peoples, emphasizing “the importance of Iraq and Kuwait playing an active regional role through continued meetings and shared visions.”

The two leaders also agreed on the need to activate joint committees to address all key issues.

In turn, President Rashid invited the Kuwaiti Crown Prince to visit Iraq and observe its sectoral developments.

He further highlighted the long-standing historical relations between Iraq and Kuwait, urging both countries to “strengthen bilateral relations and regional cooperation.” He noted “the close connection between the situations in Lebanon and Gaza with Iraq and Kuwait,” stressing “the need for a comprehensive approach amidst ongoing challenges.”