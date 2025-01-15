Kuwait donates nearly $1M to build Health Center in Basra

Shafaq News / The Red Crescent Societies of Iraq and Kuwait announced on Wednesday the groundbreaking of an $800,000 integrated Health Center project in Basra Province.

Nasser Al-Tanak, Vice President of the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society, told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that "this project is a generous donation from Kuwait to serve the people of Basra."

Al-Tanak highlighted that the health center will be constructed on a 1,000-square-meter plot of land. "The two-story facility will feature laboratories, recovery rooms, anesthesia units, and radiology rooms," he explained.

Describing the initiative, Al-Tanak emphasized that the center is "one of many projects spearheaded by the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society in Iraq."

In a parallel statement, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society confirmed the partnership with its Kuwaiti counterpart to establish the center, which will provide essential primary healthcare services to the local population.