Kurdish teachers protest in Kirkuk to demand salary disbursement

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Kurdish teachers staged a protest on Monday outside the Kirkuk Education Directorate, calling on the federal government to release their salaries that have been delayed for months.

According to a reporter from Shafaq News Agency, the demonstrators demanded to be transferred to the Federal Ministry of Education's payroll to ensure a sustainable salary payments. They also appealed to the Prime Minister and the Federal Ministry of Finance to "domiciliate their salaries and guarantee their disbursement every month."

In related news, Kamaran Ali, Director of the Kurdish Studies Department at the Kirkuk Education Directorate, told Shafaq News Agency that "the salaries of teachers for February will be paid within two days, and there are talks between Baghdad and the Region to resolve these issues."

"More 9,000 teachers and employees are on the payroll of the Kurdish Studies Department. Those teachers serve in 535 primary, middle, and secondary schools and tens of thousands of students," he said. "It is for everyone's interested to pay those salaries."