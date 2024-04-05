Kirkuk residents commemorate Jerusalem Day with march and demonstrations

Shafaq News/ Dozens of residents gathered in Martyrs' Square in central Kirkuk on Friday to mark Jerusalem Day, observed on the last Friday of Ramadan each year.

The commemorative march included participants from Kirkuk's community and a force of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF.)

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the security forces took strict security measures, road closures, and the display of American and Israeli flags along the march route, symbolizing the participants' stance on Jerusalem's status.

Jerusalem Day, also known as International Quds Day, is an annual event opposing Israel's occupation of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. It serves as a platform for rallies and demonstrations in various Arab and Islamic countries, highlighting ongoing concerns and solidarity with Palestinian causes.