Kirkuk official demands action on neglected asphalt plants

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a Kirkuk provincial council member expressed frustration over the continued neglect of two government asphalt production plants.

The council member, Ahmet Remzi Koprulu, said to Shafaq News, “Other members and I received a detailed explanation from the administrative and technical teams about why the two main plants were closed. This shutdown is hindering infrastructure improvements and worsening road conditions, which negatively impacts the services provided to citizens.”

He added that the justifications for the plants’ inactivity were unconvincing, suggesting there may be “underlying issues at play.” Koprulu pledged to initiate an investigation within the Kirkuk Provincial Council and hold responsible parties accountable.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister’s office and the Minister of Construction and Housing, Benkin Rikani, for swift intervention to resolve the issue. “I am confident they will not allow this situation to continue,” he said.

The council member further criticized the Kirkuk Municipality for relying on cement to complete paving projects through contractors, a practice that, according to him, incurs higher costs compared to using asphalt. Koprulu noted that reactivating the two plants would provide a more cost-effective solution and help address the city's ongoing road repair challenges.