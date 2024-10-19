Kirkuk governor: security situation stable, coordinated efforts with Kurdistan continue

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kirkuk Governor and head of the security committee, said that the security situation in the city is stable, with close coordination between local security forces and the Kurdistan Region resulting in the elimination of several ISIS fighters.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent, Taha stated, "The security situation in Kirkuk is very good, and we thank the security agencies, including the National Security Service, intelligence agencies, and the Joint Operations Command."

He added that these agencies have maintained strong cooperation with security forces in the Kurdistan Region to combat ISIS remnants. "In the past 30 days, we have carried out significant operations against the group, killing several of its members. The security situation in Kirkuk is excellent," he said.

Mustafa emphasized that the security forces are effectively performing their duties, noting, "As the head of the security committee, I am fully aware of the important tasks they are undertaking to improve Kirkuk's security." He also stated that any political entities with concerns about the security situation are welcome to discuss them for further improvements.