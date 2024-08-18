Kirkuk Provincial Council hands over administrative posts to Turkmen Community pending their return to Council

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the head of Kirkuk Provincial Council, Mohammed Ibrahim al-Hafiz, announced that the administration of government offices in the Governorate would be handed over to the Turkmen community as part of their electoral entitlement, pending their representatives' return to official council duties.

In a joint press conference held with the head of the local government, Ribwar Taha, al-Hafiz stated that he had assumed his responsibilities after being elected as the council's chairman.

He added that the political agreement reached ensures the participation of all parties and communities in Kirkuk in the local government. "Today, we have transferred the administration of offices and posts in Kirkuk to the Turkmen community until they resume attending council sessions," al-Hafiz said.

During the conference, the governor of Kirkuk emphasized the goal of achieving peaceful coexistence in the province. He affirmed, "We will work to provide services to all areas of Kirkuk, including districts and sub-districts, without discrimination. The government team complements the council, and vice versa."