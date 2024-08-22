Kirkuk Council to meet amid Turkmen criticism: "Attempt to continue violations"

Shafaq News/ The Kirkuk Provincial Council will hold a session early next week to address committee matters and their formation, a source within the council reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Council Chairman Muhammad Ibrahim Hafiz has called for the meeting on Saturday to allocate committee roles and discuss related issues."

"The session will include an invitation for the Turkmen component to submit names for positions in committees designated for them."

On August 10, the Arab Coalition (three seats) and the Turkmen Front (two seats) boycotted the Baghdad meeting at Al-Rasheed hotel, where Rebwar Taha was elected governor, and Hafiz was chosen as council chairman.

In turn, Hassan Turan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, has expressed concerns about the session, accusing the council of "targeting the Turkmen component" and criticizing "the scheduling of the session on a public holiday."

"It is an attempt to continue violations from a prior agreement at Al-Rasheed Hotel."

Moreover, Turan reiterated that "only the Unified Turkmen Front List is authorized to submit names for committee positions," highlighting "an ongoing legal case regarding this issue."

"We trust in the Iraqi judiciary; our decisions will be based on the strategic interests of the Turkmen people."